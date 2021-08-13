Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,189. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

