Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.83

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.83 and last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 40959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 341,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after buying an additional 182,911 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 310.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 303.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 437,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 329,484 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 131,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $203,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

