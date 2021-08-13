Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) recently:

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Phillips Edison & Company Inc is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

