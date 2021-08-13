Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Friday. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,487. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHIO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

