Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday.

PHNX opened at GBX 674.60 ($8.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 655.79 ($8.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 691.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

