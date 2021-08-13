Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $963.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $963.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,111.87 or 0.99677832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.01005448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00356299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.00397607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,866,087 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

