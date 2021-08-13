PhoenixDAO Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $429,225.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.