Phoneum (PHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $770,478.61

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $770,478.61 and $3,630.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00894327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00111301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,115,797,704 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

