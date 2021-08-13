Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%.

Phunware stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,889. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23.

PHUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Phunware at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

