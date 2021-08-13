PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.53. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 931,041 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.