Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $10.57

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.57 or 0.00022765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00894990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00114861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,995 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.