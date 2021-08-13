Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.75.
PLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $65.18 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.33.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.
