Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Critical Contrast

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.85%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -94.32 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.62 $6.76 million $0.11 130.36

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Summary

Largo Resources beats Piedmont Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

