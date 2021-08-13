Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $31,052.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004571 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.