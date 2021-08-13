Pillar Price Hits $0.0387 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $340,374.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00887953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00101972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043858 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.