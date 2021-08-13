Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,337. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20.

