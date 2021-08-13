PIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

