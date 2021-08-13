Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $43,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,843,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,108,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $84.79. 18,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

