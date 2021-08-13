Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL) rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.09 ($0.09). Approximately 1,082,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,498,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82.

About Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL)

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC is a blank check company. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

