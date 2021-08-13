Piper Sandler Comments on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $614.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

