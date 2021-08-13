Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.