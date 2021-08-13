Piper Sandler Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $260.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.84. Globant has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $264.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 12.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

