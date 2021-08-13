Piper Sandler Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 548.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 194,958 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

