Piper Sandler Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.
Shares of RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 548.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 194,958 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
