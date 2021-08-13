Piper Sandler Weighs in on Medallion Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43.

MFIN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $229.32 million, a PE ratio of 228.81 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

