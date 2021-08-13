Piper Sandler Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 205,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 137,957 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.