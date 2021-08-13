Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signify Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signify Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $25.24 on Friday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $490,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

