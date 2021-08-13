Piper Sandler Weighs in on Stereotaxis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 38.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $2,062,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

