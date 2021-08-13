Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

