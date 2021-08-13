Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 21,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

