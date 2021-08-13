Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 21,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

