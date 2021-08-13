Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 1,257.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.