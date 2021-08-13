Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $80,501.99 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $80,501.99 and $22.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.84 or 0.06941587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $662.44 or 0.01392258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00382820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00134388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.53 or 0.00570674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00343785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00302610 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

