PIXEL (PXL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,358.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,358.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,550.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01381215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00343835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00116653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

