PIXEL Trading Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $115.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,265.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.73 or 0.01382719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00345129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00120649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.