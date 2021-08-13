Pizza Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $6,039.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001364 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $795.78 or 0.01670720 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

