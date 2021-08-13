Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.92.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

