Plasma Finance Price Tops $0.0938 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $516,268.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00139865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00155140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.97 or 1.00041764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00858152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

