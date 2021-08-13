Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

