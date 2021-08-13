PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $183.12 million and $86.87 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

