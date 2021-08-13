Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $132,360.47 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $132,360.47 and $2.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00136833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.12 or 1.00026405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00858241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.