Playkey Price Up 51% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $211,091.63 and $143,722.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.