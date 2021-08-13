Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $$19.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

