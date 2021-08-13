PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

