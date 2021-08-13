PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Richard Matthews acquired 106,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57). Also, insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

