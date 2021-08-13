PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In other PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Richard Matthews acquired 106,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57). Also, insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
