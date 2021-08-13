POA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $722,716.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. POA has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $722,716.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,548,973 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
