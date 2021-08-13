PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

PolarityTE stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Friday. 518,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolarityTE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 1,128.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of PolarityTE worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.