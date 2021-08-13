Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Polis has traded 119.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

