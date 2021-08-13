PolkaCover 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $292,451.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $292,451.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

