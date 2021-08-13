Polkamarkets Market Capitalization Tops $17.94 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $17.94 million and $765,639.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,074,897 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

