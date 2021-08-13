PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0016

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $62,180.39 and approximately $225,025.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.48 or 1.00013873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00859994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

