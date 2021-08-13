PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $7,759.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.